Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $35,022,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Teradata by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,934,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after buying an additional 1,147,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teradata by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,766,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after buying an additional 589,066 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $14,605,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 105.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 493,919 shares during the period. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) traded down 0.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. 2,865,684 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.33. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $33.32.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

In related news, Director William S. Stavropoulos sold 3,252 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $101,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,294.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laura K. Nyquist sold 23,892 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $741,129.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,222.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $869,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a provider of analytic data platforms, analytic applications and related services. The Company’s segments include Americas region (North America and Latin America) and International region (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan). Its offerings include analytics solutions, ecosystem architecture consulting and hybrid cloud solutions.

