Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have underperformed the broader industry on a year-to-date basis. While Hibbett is witnessing soft sales trend for quite some time, it managed to put up a decent fourth-quarter fiscal 2017 performance with in-line top and bottom line results. Earnings rebounded from a miss posted in the last quarter, while sales crushed its seven-quarter long negative surprise trend. However, effects of dismal top-line trend were reflected in the company’s soft comps, which were marred by softness across the apparel and equipment businesses along with weak traffic in the holiday season. Further, the company provided an unimpressive fiscal 2018 guidance. Nonetheless, the company remains focused on strategic growth initiatives, including the launch of eCommerce site, which are expected to boost the top line in fiscal 2018 and beyond. However, estimates have been declining lately ahead of the company’s first quarter earnings release.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Forward View downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Monday. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded down 2.031% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.472. 216,405 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $543.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.365 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $45.85.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm earned $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post $2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hibbett-sports-inc-hibb-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $86,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth about $39,643,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $13,132,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,496,000 after buying an additional 316,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 883,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 273,088 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.