Hibbett Sports’ (HIBB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens cut shares of Hibbett Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Forward View cut shares of Hibbett Sports to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) traded down 2.31% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 159,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company earned $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $86,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $13,132,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 174,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

