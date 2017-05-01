Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) Issues Earnings Results

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.31 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.
Shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) traded up 1.77% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. 2,238,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock’s market cap is $917.24 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCLP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wunderlich upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.
Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile
Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.
