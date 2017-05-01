Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.31 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) traded up 1.77% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. 2,238,896 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $23.30. The stock’s market cap is $917.24 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hi-crush-partners-lp-hclp-issues-earnings-results.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCLP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wunderlich upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

