Hexcel Co. (HXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company earned $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY17 guidance to $2.64-2.76 EPS.

Shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) traded down 1.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 845,029 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In other Hexcel news, CFO Wayne C. Pensky sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $566,974.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,395.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $263,954.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,702.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America Corp upgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

