Hexavest Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655,151 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 33,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 179,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $8,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 59.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company earned $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post $5.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rafferty Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

In other news, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $3,303,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 500,438 shares in the company, valued at $29,826,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,303 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,410. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

