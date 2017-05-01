Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) traded up 1.02% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,455 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 17,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $412,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher P. Hsu sold 72,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,333,251.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,598.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,604,844 shares of company stock worth $35,480,436 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

