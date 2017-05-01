Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,769 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $29,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 481,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,413,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,190,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,013 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 3.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $24.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

WARNING: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe-shares-sold-by-amf-pensionsforsakring-ab.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $21.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 31,695 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $577,799.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $577,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 322,733 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $7,306,675.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,604,844 shares of company stock worth $35,480,436 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.