Hess Corp. (HES) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America Corp

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America Corp in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America Corp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Hess Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KLR Group raised Hess Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Hess Corp. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) opened at 48.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $65.56. The company’s market cap is $15.33 billion.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.03. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 126.59%. Hess Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post ($3.39) EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Corp. news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $60,827.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,874.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Schrader bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,027.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,123 shares of company stock worth $4,463,844 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 175.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 702,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 93.0% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 52,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Corp. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp. Company Profile

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

