Hess Corp. (HES) Position Maintained by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. maintained its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Hess Corp. were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,336,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,905,000 after buying an additional 183,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 25.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,043,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,263,000 after buying an additional 3,231,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 26.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,753,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,494,000 after buying an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,324,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,902,000 after buying an additional 866,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hess Corp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,233,000 after buying an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) traded down 0.61% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 240,989 shares of the stock traded hands. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $65.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company’s market cap is $15.23 billion.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative net margin of 126.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Hess Corp.’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post ($3.39) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KLR Group upgraded Hess Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $52.00 target price on Hess Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other Hess Corp. news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $60,827.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,977,874.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $273,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,123 shares of company stock worth $4,463,844. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

