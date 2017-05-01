Insider Selling: Heska Corp (HSKA) COO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Jason A. Napolitano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $113,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason A. Napolitano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Jason A. Napolitano sold 3,900 shares of Heska Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $401,466.00.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) opened at 108.25 on Monday. Heska Corp has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $763.38 million, a PE ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67.

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm earned $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.56 million. Heska Corp had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post $1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on shares of Heska Corp from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. CL King cut shares of Heska Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Heska Corp in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heska Corp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska Corp by 252.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 57,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heska Corp by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska Corp by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heska Corp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 146,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 78,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heska Corp

Heska Corporation sells veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. The Company operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health (CCA) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products (OVP). The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings, such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

