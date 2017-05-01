Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

HRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 21,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $330,238.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $353,000.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 0.98% during trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 118,103 shares. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post ($3.49) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

