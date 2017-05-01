Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cann downgraded Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Andrew J. Lock sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $28,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,029 shares in the company, valued at $914,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael F. Ramirez sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $43,229.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,816.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $712,668. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 5.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) traded up 0.15% on Monday, hitting $33.15. The company had a trading volume of 32,896 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm earned $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.50 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Herman Miller will post $2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

