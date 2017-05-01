Heritage Oaks Bancorp (HEOP) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) has trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heritage Oaks Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) opened at 13.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. Heritage Oaks Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp (NASDAQ:HEOP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company earned $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Heritage Oaks Bancorp had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Oaks Bancorp will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Oaks Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Oaks Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/heritage-oaks-bancorp-heop-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-57-updated.html.

Heritage Oaks Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage Oaks Bancorp is a bank holding company for Heritage Oaks Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial services company that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and consumers. As of December 31, 2016, its products and services were offered primarily through 12 retail branches located on the Central Coast of California, in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties and through other direct channels, including a loan production office in Ventura County.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Oaks Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Oaks Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.