Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in SLM Corp (SLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,734 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.12% of SLM Corp worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SLM Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) opened at 12.54 on Monday. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. SLM Corp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company earned $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SLM Corp will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SLM Corp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SLM Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of SLM Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on SLM Corp in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

In other SLM Corp news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 9,100 shares of SLM Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $112,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 19,193 shares of SLM Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $225,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,069 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Corp Company Profile

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

