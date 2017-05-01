Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 74,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 184.83 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $185.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Boeing had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 239.48%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post $9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.52.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.93, for a total value of $163,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Raymond L. Conner sold 96,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.72, for a total transaction of $15,745,607.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,852 shares in the company, valued at $15,692,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,827 shares of company stock worth $33,839,423. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

