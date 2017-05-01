Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,686 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Yum China Holdings worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,426,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $2,743,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 34.12 on Monday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China Holdings from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Vetr cut shares of Yum China Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 target price on shares of Yum China Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.48 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other Yum China Holdings news, insider Mark Chu sold 11,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $384,375.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,855 shares in the company, valued at $779,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 5,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $169,274.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,484 shares of company stock worth $1,769,615.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

