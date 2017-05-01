Toyota Motor Corp (TM) Position Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor Corp were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 189,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp by 566.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) opened at 108.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $123.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Toyota Motor Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Toyota Motor Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Toyota Motor Corp Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

