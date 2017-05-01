Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,148 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PACCAR worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,364,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $206,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 300,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,354,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) opened at 66.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $70.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business earned $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post $3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,148 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/heritage-investors-management-corp-decreases-stake-in-paccar-inc-pcar-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

In other news, CEO Ronald E. Armstrong sold 31,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $2,139,252.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,205,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Lee Moore sold 22,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,823.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,351.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,472. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.