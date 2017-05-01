Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) opened at 26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $784.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business earned $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.79 million. Heritage Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Heritage Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Crawford sold 2,500 shares of Heritage Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $61,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,502 shares in the company, valued at $233,274.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,415 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 9,046.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 976,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 965,767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,182,000. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,149,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Heritage Financial Corp by 1,739.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 121,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial Corp by 27.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 545,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 118,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial Corp

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s lending activities focus on commercial business lending. The Bank also originates consumer loans, real estate construction and land development loans, and one- to four-family residential loans.

