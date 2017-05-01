Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Director John A. Clees Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director John A. Clees sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) traded down 0.76% on Monday, hitting $26.20. 79,498 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Heritage Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company earned $40.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Heritage Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/heritage-financial-corp-hfwa-director-john-a-clees-sells-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 9,046.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 976,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 965,767 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial Corp by 35.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 330,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial Corp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

About Heritage Financial Corp

Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its bank subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s lending activities focus on commercial business lending. The Bank also originates consumer loans, real estate construction and land development loans, and one- to four-family residential loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.