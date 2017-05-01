Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

News articles about Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heritage-Crystal Clean earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) traded up 5.32% during trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 29,155 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company earned $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post $0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In other news, VP John Lucks sold 12,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $167,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Chalhoub sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $64,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,105 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

