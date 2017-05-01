Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Henry Schein by 305.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 23.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 173.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $1,597,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 5,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $950,477.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $11,650,932. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

