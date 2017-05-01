Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) PT at $180.10

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.93.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann set a $183.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 173.80 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post $7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 13,072 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $2,266,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,253,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Rose sold 6,821 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $1,181,670.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,932. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,282,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,864,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,468,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,750,000 after buying an additional 167,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,918,000 after buying an additional 203,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,257,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,702,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

