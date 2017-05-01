Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 55,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 75.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) traded up 0.17% during trading on Monday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,428 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $73.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company earned $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.88%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post $7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hennessy-advisors-inc-takes-position-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Eric G. Johnson sold 16,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,191.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Konen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $3,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,641 shares of company stock valued at $34,206,653 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation and retirement income products and solutions, through its business segments. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities segment, which offers fixed (including indexed) and variable annuities; Retirement Plan Services segment, which provides employers with retirement plan products and services; Life Insurance segment, which focuses on the creation and protection of wealth through life insurance products, and Group Protection, which offers principally group non-medical insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.