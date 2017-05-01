Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 215,600 K12 Inc. (LRN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of K12 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in K12 by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in K12 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in K12 by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in K12 by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in K12 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) traded up 4.24% during trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,851 shares. The company has a market cap of $754.09 million, a PE ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 0.11. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.69 million. K12 had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.81%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of K12 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Lynda Cloud sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $673,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,211.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About K12

K12 Inc (K12) is a technology-based education company. The Company offers curriculum, software systems and educational services designed to facilitate individualized learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12). It provides a continuum of technology-based educational products and solutions to public school districts, public schools, virtual charter schools, private schools and families.

