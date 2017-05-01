Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trinseo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Trinseo by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) traded up 0.90% on Monday, reaching $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 273,714 shares. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 76.25%. The firm earned $917 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post $7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hennessy-advisors-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-trinseo-s-a-tse.html.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Trinseo to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 23,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,697,249.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider E. Jeffery Denton sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $1,092,010.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,237.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,563,510. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.