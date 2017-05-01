Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 104,600 DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of DXP Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded down 1.713% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.855. 82,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $622.01 million, a PE ratio of 73.928 and a beta of 2.33.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

