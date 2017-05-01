Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hennessy Advisors earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. 1,960 shares of the company were exchanged. Hennessy Advisors has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $13.29 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 28.24%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Daniel G. Libarle sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $52,712.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,832.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment management company. The Company’s business activity is managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It provides investment advisory services and shareholder services to the Hennessy Funds. Its investment advisory services include managing the composition of each fund’s portfolio, including the purchase, retention and disposition of portfolio securities in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives, policies and restrictions; conducting investment research, and monitoring compliance with each fund’s investment restrictions and applicable laws and regulations.

