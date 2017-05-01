Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Helmerich & Payne earned a daily sentiment score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) traded down 2.36% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,273 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $85.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.43 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The firm earned $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -274.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Petrie acquired 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $133,668.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at $576,520.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/helmerich-payne-hp-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-07-updated.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.