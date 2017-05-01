HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.45 ($99.40).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Commerzbank Ag set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €78.00 ($84.78) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) traded down 2.095% on Monday, hitting €85.021. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €65.23 and a 1-year high of €94.42. The company has a market cap of €16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.02.

About HeidelbergCement AG

Heidelbergcement AG is a Germany-based building materials company. Its products are used for the construction of houses, infrastructure and commercial and industrial facilities. The Company operates through for segments: Cements, Aggregates, Ready-Mixed Concrete-Asphalt and Service- Joint Ventures – Other.

