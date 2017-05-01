Heico Corp (HEI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Heico Corporation is engaged primarily in certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL-based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. HEICO’s customers include a majority of the world’s airlines and airmotives as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide in addition to telecommunications, electronics and medical equipment manufacturers. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Heico Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens began coverage on Heico Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Heico Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on Heico Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) traded up 0.87% on Monday, hitting $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,009 shares. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Heico Corp had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business earned $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Heico Corp (HEI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/heico-corp-hei-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $570,000. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Heico Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Co. Inc. WI now owns 66,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Heico Corp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 691,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico Corp Company Profile

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.