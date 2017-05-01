Heico Corp (HEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on Heico Corp from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heico Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Heico Corp in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised Heico Corp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) traded up 0.16% on Thursday, hitting $71.07. 153,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.52. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $71.62.

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business earned $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.29 million. Heico Corp had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heico Corp will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Heico Corp (HEI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/heico-corp-hei-coverage-initiated-at-stephens-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,246,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Heico Corp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,467,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,529,000 after buying an additional 131,269 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heico Corp by 22.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 435,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Heico Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,651,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico Corp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Heico Corp

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.