HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, First Analysis downgraded HealthStream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) opened at 27.79 on Monday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $883.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.64 and a beta of 1.19.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company earned $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in HealthStream by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,910,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after buying an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 6.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,093,000 after buying an additional 84,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthStream by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 45,204 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,121,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

