HealthSouth Corp (HLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) to announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HealthSouth Corp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. HealthSouth Corp also posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthSouth Corp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthSouth Corp.

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.05 million. HealthSouth Corp had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. HealthSouth Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HLS. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of HealthSouth Corp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthSouth Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthSouth Corp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded HealthSouth Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HealthSouth Corp from $38.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) traded up 0.94% on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,819 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. HealthSouth Corp has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. HealthSouth Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HealthSouth Corp (HLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/healthsouth-corp-hls-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-69-per-share.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLS. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthSouth Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,806,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in HealthSouth Corp by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,924,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after buying an additional 1,134,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in HealthSouth Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,569,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after buying an additional 100,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in HealthSouth Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,227,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,351,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HealthSouth Corp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About HealthSouth Corp

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthSouth Corp (HLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthSouth Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthSouth Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.