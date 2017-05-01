Headwaters Inc (HW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Headwaters Inc (NYSE:HW) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.47 million. Headwaters had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Headwaters (NYSE:HW) traded up 0.38% on Monday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,178 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. Headwaters has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

HW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.25 target price on shares of Headwaters in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Headwaters from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.68.

About Headwaters

Headwaters Incorporated is a building materials company operating in the building products and construction materials sectors. The Company sells building products, such as manufactured architectural stone, siding accessory products, roof products and concrete block. The Company’s operating segments include building products, construction materials and energy technology.

