HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply Holdings were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDS. Jana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 178.5% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 8,332,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,480,000 after buying an additional 5,340,229 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings by 631.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,098,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,104,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $66,302,000. FMR LLC raised its position in HD Supply Holdings by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,738,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,623,000 after buying an additional 1,128,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in HD Supply Holdings during the third quarter worth about $25,175,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) opened at 40.30 on Monday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.39.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply Holdings had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 13.62%. HD Supply Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded HD Supply Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.91.

In related news, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 1,325 shares of HD Supply Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $56,431.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,383. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo sold 712,145 shares of HD Supply Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $29,055,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 628,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,639,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,346,620 shares of company stock worth $54,958,455. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

