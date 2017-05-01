HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HCP were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in HCP during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in HCP by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HCP during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in HCP by 1.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded up 0.19% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,274 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.27. HCP, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $40.43.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. HCP had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company earned $540 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HCP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

In other HCP news, CAO Scott A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

