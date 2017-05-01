HCP, Inc. (HCP) Shares Bought by Agran Libbie

Agran Libbie increased its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. HCP makes up 1.8% of Agran Libbie’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Agran Libbie owned 0.05% of HCP worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCP. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of HCP by 1.2% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HCP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HCP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of HCP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 31,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCP by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) traded up 0.016% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.355. 2,039,749 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.417 and a beta of 0.27. HCP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. HCP had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $540 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 111.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.25 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of HCP in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HCP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.05.

In other news, CAO Scott A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of HCP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,709.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

