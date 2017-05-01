HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.623 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) opened at 84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. HCA Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $91.03.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The company earned $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. HCA Holdings had a negative return on equity of 44.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. HCA Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Holdings Inc will post $7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $8,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,621,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,930,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hca-holdings-inc-hca-releases-q1-earnings-guidance-updated.html.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.