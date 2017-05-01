HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.623 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.

Shares of HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) opened at 84.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. HCA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $91.03.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. HCA Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HCA Holdings Inc will post $7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of HCA Holdings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of HCA Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Holdings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.22.

In related news, SVP John M. Steele sold 31,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,603,214.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jana Joustra Davis sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $651,918.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,500.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,544 shares of company stock valued at $22,930,923 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

