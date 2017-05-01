HB Fuller (FUL) Board Announces Stock Buyback Plan

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to buyback $200 million in shares on Thursday, April 6th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc set a $55.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) opened at 52.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63. HB Fuller has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.66.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm earned $503.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.17 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $206,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $42,596.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,417.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

