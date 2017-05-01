HB Fuller Co (FUL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

HB Fuller has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. HB Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HB Fuller to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) opened at 52.83 on Monday. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $503.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that HB Fuller will post $2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FUL shares. Citigroup Inc set a $55.00 target price on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, VP Paula M. Cooney sold 843 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $42,596.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,417.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 4,340 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $217,868.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,132 shares of company stock worth $1,705,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. The Company’s segments include Americas Adhesives, Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA), Asia Pacific, Construction Products and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific operating segments produce and supply industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including durable assembly, nonwoven and hygiene, and textile.

