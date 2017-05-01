Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $12.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) remained flat at $18.85 on Monday. 180 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.58%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Its activities are limited to ownership, indirectly through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank. Hawthorn Bank is a full service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, Internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services.

