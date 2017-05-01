Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HE. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,040,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,621,000 after buying an additional 155,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,144,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after buying an additional 582,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after buying an additional 704,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,073,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 162,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) opened at 33.52 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company earned $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hawaiian-electric-industries-inc-he-shares-bought-by-nisa-investment-advisors-llc.html.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.