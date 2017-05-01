Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. is a full-service home furnishings retailer. The company operates showrooms in contiguous southern and central states. Havertys provides its customers with a wide selection of furniture and accessories primarily in the middle to upper-middle price ranges. As an added convenience to its customers, the company offers financing through a revolving charge credit plan. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) traded down 4.361% on Tuesday, reaching $23.575. The company had a trading volume of 58,248 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.135 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post $1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 569.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

