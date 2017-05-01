Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,929,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,893,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,191,000 after buying an additional 1,371,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,989,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 0.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.67. 941,926 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $104.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.27 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.76 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

