Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at 99.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.27 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

