Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 805 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) opened at 200.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.56. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $152.09 and a 1-year high of $203.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business earned $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.59 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.93%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post $9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.84, for a total value of $969,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $33,400.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,175. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

