Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 567 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total System Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) opened at 57.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.00. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Total System Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on Total System Services from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total System Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other news, EVP William A. Pruett sold 44,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,245,162.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $251,410.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

